Norway Savings Bank Acquires 260 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,147,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,802. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.76. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $127.36.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.