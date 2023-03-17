Norway Savings Bank Has $1.25 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.81.

Insider Activity

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.4 %

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,449,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,764. The stock has a market cap of $122.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $238.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.06.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

