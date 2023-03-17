Norway Savings Bank Has $2.89 Million Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Norway Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFF. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,060,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,278,000 after acquiring an additional 182,739 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,607,000 after purchasing an additional 269,954 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 828,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,251,000 after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,006,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 640,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,280,000 after buying an additional 24,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFF stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,147,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637,430. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.87. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.48. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $29.63 and a 1-year high of $36.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

(Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.