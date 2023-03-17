Norway Savings Bank Has $570,000 Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,630,000 after purchasing an additional 41,020 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,128,219.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,404 shares of company stock worth $15,317,901. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,844.79.

Shares of CMG traded down $26.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,598.55. 120,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,672. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,754.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,567.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1,540.44. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading

