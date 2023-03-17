Norway Savings Bank Lowers Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Norway Savings Bank lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8,532.8% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,662,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 3,619,946 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 28,841.2% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 254,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,947,000 after purchasing an additional 254,091 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 247.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 206,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,502,000 after buying an additional 147,054 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,957,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,634,000 after buying an additional 126,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 262,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after buying an additional 125,897 shares during the period.

IJJ traded down $2.46 on Friday, hitting $97.65. 425,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,945. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.71. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

