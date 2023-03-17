Norway Savings Bank Purchases 281 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.0% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.7% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.4% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ACN. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.21.

Insider Activity

Accenture Price Performance

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,490,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,548. The firm has a market cap of $157.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $345.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.47.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.