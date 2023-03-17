Norway Savings Bank Purchases 768 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $36.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,939,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.61.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

