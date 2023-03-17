Norway Savings Bank Trims Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Norway Savings Bank reduced its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 980.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 60.9% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust
In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Digital Realty Trust Price Performance
Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.34. 1,976,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 90.43, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.96 and a 200 day moving average of $106.15. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $153.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.
Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 428.07%.
Digital Realty Trust Profile
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
