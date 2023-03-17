Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $30.94

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.94 and traded as low as $27.91. Norwood Financial shares last traded at $28.65, with a volume of 22,446 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Norwood Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Norwood Financial Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $233.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.46.

Norwood Financial Dividend Announcement

Norwood Financial ( NASDAQ:NWFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $19.16 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Insider Activity at Norwood Financial

In related news, EVP John F. Carmody sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew Forte sold 825 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $27,398.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $233,134.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Carmody sold 2,250 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,325 shares of company stock valued at $178,711. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Norwood Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the first quarter worth $1,358,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Norwood Financial by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 26,901 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $853,000. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $764,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

