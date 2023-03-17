Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Novan Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVN traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.12. 14,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,238. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45. Novan has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $4.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Novan during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the first quarter worth about $113,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novan by 32.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline includes SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

