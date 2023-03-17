Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Position Decreased by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after buying an additional 240,710 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Novartis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Novartis by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.63.

Novartis Stock Up 0.8 %

Novartis Increases Dividend

NVS stock opened at $82.78 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The firm has a market cap of $183.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $3.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.29%.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.