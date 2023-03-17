NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.57

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.57 and last traded at $30.82, with a volume of 7130530 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NRG Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average is $37.57.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRG Energy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 4,030.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 324.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 48,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

