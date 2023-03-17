Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Shares Down 1.6%

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.20. Approximately 1,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 38,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.22.

Nubeva Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.18. The company has a current ratio of 13.29, a quick ratio of 12.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of C$81.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.28.

About Nubeva Technologies

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses proprietary software for the decryption of network traffic. The company engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. Nubeva Technologies Ltd. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

