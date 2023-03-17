NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NuStar Energy from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.10.

Shares of NYSE:NS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.15. The stock had a trading volume of 159,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,347. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.83. NuStar Energy has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NuStar Energy in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 1,610.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NuStar Energy in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NuStar Energy in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

