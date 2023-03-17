Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) CEO Ron Bentsur Acquires 1,680 Shares of Stock

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) CEO Ron Bentsur purchased 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $18,228.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,227,139 shares in the company, valued at $35,014,458.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ NVCT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,867. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.23. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $20.92.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.
Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. It develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate to inhibit the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.
