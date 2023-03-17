Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) CEO Ron Bentsur Acquires 1,680 Shares of Stock

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) CEO Ron Bentsur purchased 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $18,228.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,227,139 shares in the company, valued at $35,014,458.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,867. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.23. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $20.92.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 216.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nuvectis Pharma by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. It develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate to inhibit the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

