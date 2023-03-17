Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the February 13th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Price Performance

JSD opened at $11.54 on Friday. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $14.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.11.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSD. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 853.3% during the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 200,196 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 97.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,234 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 80,137 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 39.9% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 254,008 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 72,501 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 51.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,707 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 62,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,995 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 45,949 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

