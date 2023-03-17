Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the February 13th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Price Performance
JSD opened at $11.54 on Friday. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $14.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.11.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
