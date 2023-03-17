NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NVDA. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $245.32.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $2.21 on Thursday, reaching $257.62. The company had a trading volume of 56,377,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,209,992. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.22. The firm has a market cap of $636.32 billion, a PE ratio of 146.79, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,066 shares of company stock worth $51,229,679. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

