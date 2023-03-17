NXM Achieves Market Cap of $361.63 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One NXM token can now be bought for about $54.84 or 0.00204932 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $361.63 million and approximately $91,502.69 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00009196 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026498 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00031871 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002021 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00020641 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,720.94 or 0.99850719 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002381 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 53.70249977 USD and is up 3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $89,664.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

