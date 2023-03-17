O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

OI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on O-I Glass from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of O-I Glass from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.40.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

Shares of OI stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.22. 624,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.36. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $23.52.

Insider Activity at O-I Glass

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 8.52%. O-I Glass’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O-I Glass news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,367.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in O-I Glass by 6.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 4.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 28.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 26,893 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 413,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Further Reading

