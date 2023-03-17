Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OCSL. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.75 to $22.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday. Finally, Hovde Group set a $22.50 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Down 2.3 %

OCSL stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,100. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 452.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,504.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 4,570,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,400,000 after purchasing an additional 44,051 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,163,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,602,000 after buying an additional 11,039 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,756,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,805,000 after buying an additional 65,410 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,102,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,315,000 after buying an additional 31,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.5% during the second quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 2,774,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,173,000 after buying an additional 169,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

(Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

