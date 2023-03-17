Oasis Network Price Up 24.1% Over Last Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $345.61 million and approximately $52.28 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0604 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,715.21 or 0.06519971 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00062544 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00023134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00048583 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000273 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007698 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00020343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05945524 USD and is up 3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $52,838,886.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.