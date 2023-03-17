OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.50

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93.
OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.
