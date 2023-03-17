Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT) Shares Down 0.6%

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 92.60 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 93.10 ($1.13). Approximately 1,046,953 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,415,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.70 ($1.14).

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 98.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 102.38. The company has a market cap of £523.69 million, a P/E ratio of 517.22 and a beta of 0.14.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,777.78%.

Insider Transactions at Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust

About Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust

In related news, insider Philip Austin acquired 14,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £14,924.77 ($18,189.85). 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc operates as a closed end investment company in Europe and Australia. The company also focuses on building and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 31 renewable energy assets covering the operational capacity of 290 MW.

