Odeon Capital Group Lowers KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to Hold

Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KEY. StockNews.com lowered shares of KeyCorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.87.

KeyCorp Stock Up 4.5 %

KeyCorp stock opened at $12.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $24.62.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.71%.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,344.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,344.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 49.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 9.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 145,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

See Also

