Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CFO Sells $180,136.32 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,184 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $180,136.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,690.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Okta Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OKTA traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,014,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,271. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $176.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,313,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,915 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,036,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,063,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Okta by 394.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,674,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,219,000 after buying an additional 1,335,799 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

