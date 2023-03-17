Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Old Second Bancorp Price Performance

Old Second Bancorp stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.44. 106,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,396. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $645.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Second Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 2,178,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,151,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,173,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,541,000 after acquiring an additional 179,424 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,171,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,331,000 after acquiring an additional 92,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after buying an additional 82,808 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,075,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,603,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the community banking segment.

