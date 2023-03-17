OMG Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $22.49 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.41 or 0.00005341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $197.06 million and $22.49 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00062544 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00048583 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000273 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007698 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00020343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000819 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001607 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.