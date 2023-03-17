Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark raised shares of Omnicell from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell Stock Performance

Omnicell stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.30. 261,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,684. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $138.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 569.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

In related news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $711,357.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,927.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $45,624.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,164.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $711,357.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,927.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omnicell during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Omnicell in the third quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period.

About Omnicell

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.