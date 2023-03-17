ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

ONON has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ON from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Williams Trading downgraded shares of ON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ON from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ON from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ON from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.23.

ON Price Performance

NYSE:ONON opened at $21.72 on Monday. ON has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $29.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.69, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional Trading of ON

ON Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth $404,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth $47,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of ON by 31.5% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 108,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 25,995 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ON by 4.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,336,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,647,000 after acquiring an additional 61,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ON by 100.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,311,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,250 shares during the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

