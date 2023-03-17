ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
ONON has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ON from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Williams Trading downgraded shares of ON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ON from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ON from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ON from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.23.
ON Price Performance
NYSE:ONON opened at $21.72 on Monday. ON has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $29.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.69, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.98.
Institutional Trading of ON
ON Company Profile
On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ON (ONON)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.