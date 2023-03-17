OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
OncoSec Medical Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ONCS traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,888. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.76. OncoSec Medical has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $31.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15.
OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoSec Medical
OncoSec Medical Company Profile
OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.
