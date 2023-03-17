Online Blockchain (LON:OBC) Trading Down 7.5%

Online Blockchain Plc (LON:OBC – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.23). 16,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 90,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.24).

Online Blockchain Trading Up 9.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.97 million, a P/E ratio of -248.50 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 20.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 26.37 and a quick ratio of 17.40.

Online Blockchain Company Profile

Online Blockchain Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a blockchain company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Faucet Subscription and Provision of Management Services. It also works as an incubator and investor in internet and information businesses, as well as acts as developers, administrators, and custodians of blockchains and cryptocurrencies.

