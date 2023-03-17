Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ONTO. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Onto Innovation Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE ONTO traded down $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $86.42. The company had a trading volume of 140,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,577. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.63 and its 200 day moving average is $74.22. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $56.02 and a 52-week high of $92.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $253.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.80 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 285,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,445,000 after purchasing an additional 81,922 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,246,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,892,000 after acquiring an additional 108,218 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 28,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 117,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

