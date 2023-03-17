Ontology (ONT) Trading Up 13.5% Over Last 7 Days

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Ontology has a market capitalization of $189.76 million and approximately $14.65 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,712.92 or 0.06638153 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00062871 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00023538 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00050672 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00020643 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Ontology Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.