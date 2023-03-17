OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.86

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.86 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 9.80 ($0.12). OPG Power Ventures shares last traded at GBX 9.35 ($0.11), with a volume of 515,310 shares trading hands.

OPG Power Ventures Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.89. The stock has a market cap of £39.41 million, a P/E ratio of 950.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.65.

About OPG Power Ventures

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal and solar power plants. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies. OPG Power Ventures Plc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Chennai, India.

