Oppenheimer Increases Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $85.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ASO. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stephens upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $64.95 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $67.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.20.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $5,939,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,032,039.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 148,059 shares of company stock worth $8,428,292 in the last three months. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,542,000 after buying an additional 1,070,181 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after buying an additional 1,000,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,817,000 after buying an additional 958,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

