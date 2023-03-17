Oppenheimer Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 282.88% from the stock’s previous close.
Achieve Life Sciences stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.44. Achieve Life Sciences has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $8.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.
Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
