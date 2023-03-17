Oppenheimer Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 282.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Achieve Life Sciences Stock Performance

Achieve Life Sciences stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.44. Achieve Life Sciences has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $8.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHV. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 26.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 33.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

