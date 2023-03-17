Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8,736.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 190,063 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,912 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL opened at $85.03 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $91.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.34. The company has a market capitalization of $229.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

