Orbs Hits Market Capitalization of $95.87 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (ORBS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Orbs token can now be bought for $0.0333 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar. Orbs has a market capitalization of $95.87 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orbs alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.62 or 0.00364781 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,240.39 or 0.26513569 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Orbs Token Profile

Orbs launched on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,876,767,039 tokens. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com. The Reddit community for Orbs is https://reddit.com/r/orbs_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @orbs_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Orbs Network is an open, decentralized and public blockchain infrastructure executed by a secure network of permissionless validators using Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus.

Orbs is set up as a separate decentralized execution layer operating between existing L1/L2 solutions and the application layer, as part of a tiered blockchain stack, without moving liquidity onto a new chain. Orbs acts as an L3 “decentralized backend”, enhancing the capabilities of existing smart contracts and aiming to open up a whole new spectrum of possibilities for Web 3.0, DeFi, NFTs and GameFi.

Orbs was founded in 2017 and launched its mainnet and token in March of 2019. Orbs is being developed by a dedicated team of more than 30 people, with offices in Tel Aviv, London, Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul.”

Orbs Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.