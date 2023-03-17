Orchid (OXT) Hits Market Cap of $60.65 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $60.65 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0878 or 0.00000341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08573759 USD and is down -6.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $4,335,684.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

