Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Trading Down 2.4 %

SEED traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 34,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,247. Origin Agritech has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Origin Agritech by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Origin Agritech by 5.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Origin Agritech during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Origin Agritech during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Origin Agritech during the first quarter worth about $115,000. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Ltd. is an agricultural biotechnology company. It engages in the business of seed research and development, which specializes in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement. The company was founded by Geng Chen Han in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

