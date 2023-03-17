Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.71.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE OSK traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.85. The company had a trading volume of 250,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.40. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $69.30 and a twelve month high of $111.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.37 and its 200-day moving average is $87.09.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.77%.

Insider Transactions at Oshkosh

In related news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,179,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,329,000 after buying an additional 44,117 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 8.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,802,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,646,000 after acquiring an additional 440,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,690,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,971,000 after acquiring an additional 85,744 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,938,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,312,000 after purchasing an additional 721,154 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,281,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,551,000 after purchasing an additional 403,703 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oshkosh

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.