Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) Trading Up 2.2%

Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.97 and last traded at C$0.95. Approximately 11,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 45,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$1.60 price target on shares of Osino Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Osino Resources alerts:

Osino Resources Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$145.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Osino Resources Company Profile

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project located in Central Namibia. As of December 31, 2021, it had 14 exploration licenses covering 153,658 hectares located in Namibia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Osino Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osino Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.