Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Rating) fell 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29. 332,686 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 380,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
The company has a market capitalization of C$64.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.26.
Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project located near Murdochville in the Gaspé Peninsula of Québec.
