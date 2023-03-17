Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 980.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 74,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 13,572 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 30.1% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 285,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $965,218.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at $534,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at $534,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,025.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock worth $2,759,404. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OTIS opened at $81.51 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $87.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.06%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

