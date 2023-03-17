Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) COO Sells $13,789.80 in Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) COO Darien Spencer sold 15,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $13,789.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,580,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Darien Spencer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Darien Spencer sold 2,885 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $2,567.65.

Shares of Ouster stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.98. 6,105,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,113. Ouster, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.59.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ouster by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ouster by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ouster by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Ouster by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 2,618,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ouster by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

