Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) COO Sells $13,789.80 in Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) COO Darien Spencer sold 15,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $13,789.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,580,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Darien Spencer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 16th, Darien Spencer sold 2,885 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $2,567.65.
Ouster Trading Up 9.9 %
Shares of Ouster stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.98. 6,105,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,113. Ouster, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ouster by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ouster by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ouster by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Ouster by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 2,618,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ouster by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.
About Ouster
Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.
Featured Stories
