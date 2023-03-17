Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Up 3.3%

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.16 and last traded at $21.16. 137,334 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 549,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 7.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.09.

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 141.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. The company had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $111,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,490.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,331,538.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $111,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,490.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,002 shares of company stock worth $4,031,759 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,169,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,533,000 after acquiring an additional 57,429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Outset Medical by 70.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,191,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Outset Medical by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,543,000 after purchasing an additional 146,881 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Outset Medical by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,519,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,884,000 after purchasing an additional 346,744 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Outset Medical by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,308,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,705,000 after purchasing an additional 75,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

