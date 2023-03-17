Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,021,533 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $105,181,000. SEA accounts for about 5.5% of Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd owned about 0.36% of SEA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. increased its holdings in SEA by 13.2% during the first quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 1,545,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $190,835,000 after buying an additional 179,821 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 133.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in SEA by 120.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 56.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

SE stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,570,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,606,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 1.66. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $136.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $1.47. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen cut shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.43.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

