Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Oxbridge Re from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Oxbridge Re Trading Down 11.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OXBR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,534. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $7.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Oxbridge Re

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded by Sanjay Madhu on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

