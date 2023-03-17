Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Oxbridge Re from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.
Oxbridge Re Trading Down 11.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OXBR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,534. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $7.03.
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded by Sanjay Madhu on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
