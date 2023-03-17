Paddy Power Betfair (LON:PPB) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5,676.00

Paddy Power Betfair PLC (LON:PPB – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,676 ($69.18) and traded as high as GBX 5,794 ($70.62). Paddy Power Betfair shares last traded at GBX 5,676 ($69.18), with a volume of 388,508 shares traded.

Paddy Power Betfair Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,676 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,676. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The company has a market cap of £4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61.

About Paddy Power Betfair

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

