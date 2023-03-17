Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Gap Up to $16.46

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.46, but opened at $16.80. Pan American Silver shares last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 2,666,330 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAAS. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.30.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Stock Up 8.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $375.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -24.54%.

Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $2,755,000. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,653,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. 44.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation and development of, and exploration for silver and gold producing properties and assets. The firm operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.